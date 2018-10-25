Kesha Shares Moving “Here Comes The Change” Video

Watch the 'On The Basis Of Sex' track's new video

October 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Kesha performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller, Getty

Kesha’s latest single is a rally for equality from the upcoming film On The Basis Of Sex.

The powerful anthem demands for our voices to be heard and delivers encouragement to stay aware and involved.

A new video accompanying the track contrasts a bare-faced and barefoot Kesha with an incredibly frilly prom dress. Clips from the movie cut in between black and white shots of the singer, showing powerful women standing up for themselves and leading the movement towards equality.

Watch the beautiful new video below:

On The Basis Of Sex hits theaters December 25th, celebrating the holiday season in an atypical yet increasingly important way.  

