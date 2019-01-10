Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign Go Futuristic on New Song “Nights Like This”

Kehlani is back with another single that’s set to be a smash.

Continuing her reign as one of the biggest emerging R&B stars into 2019, Kehlani just dropped “Nights Like This” with the help of Ty Dolla $ign.

After taking a brief step away from music to focus on the recent birth of her first child, the glowing MamaLani is ready to take over the world again. The incredibly talented “Playinwitme” singer is stepping into a new era with confidence and poise.

A cinematic video accompanying the track feels like an episode of Black Mirror with creepy robots and futuristic effects that make you think twice about the world. She starts to fall in love with an android woman that ends up on her doorstep... before the video takes a super dark twist.

Kehlani’s heart shows the vision of life with her daughter omg --#NightsLikeThisMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/xWLGPgXggD — -------------- ♡ (@kuhlaniszn) January 10, 2019

Kehlani is currently working on her follow-up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage and describes it as a collection of her untold stories.