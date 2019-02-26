Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom Smashed a Bottle of Champagne Before Proposing on a Helicopter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the latest celebrity couple to make headlines with their super sweet engagement and her stunning, $5M ring. Despite the fairytale appearance, it turns out there were some missteps with the sky-high proposal.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy Perry detailed the unique proposal and explained that Orlando absolutely crushed it- both literally and figuratively. The actor popped the question and a bottle of champagne on Valentine’s Day.

"It was Valentine's Day… I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter," she tells Kimmel.

Once they were in the air, Orlando gave Katy a note detailing all of the things he loves about her. We’re crying. The distraction helped buy time so he could pull the ring out of his pocket, but he ended up struggling so hard to get the box out that he ripped his coat pocket and broke the bottle of champagne in the process.

“The champagne is broken and the bottle’s everywhere, but I’m still looking at the note,” Katy explained of how she tried to ignore the chaos. Get the full story in the video above.

The beautiful engagement ended with the helicopter landing on an LA rooftop, where her friends and family awaited them. “He did so good,” she sums up despite the mishap.