Justin Timberlake Surprises Patients at Children’s Hospital in Response to Viral Video

Justin Timberlake is brightening these sweet fans’ days with the perfect reaction to their video. After winning over the hearts of the entire internet with a request for JT to visit them, the kids were surprised with the perfect response.

Related: Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Play "Best Friends Challenge" With Jimmy Fallon

Patients at San Antonio’s Methodist Children's Hospital landed a spot as one of the most widely-shared videos of the week thanks to a compilation of them dancing to the infectious “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” “JT see me!” the adorable kids and even a puppy cheered in the video asking Justin for a visit.

“JT see me” turned into “JT saw me” when the super charismatic and humble singer popped in to spend some time with them. The surprise left kids with lots of great selfies and a totally unforgettable moment.

The pop star was in town for a stop on his Man of The Woods Tour, recently resuming dates after having to cancel a few due to the loss of his voice. This video was the perfect welcome back!