Justin Bieber and Jimmy Kimmel Spotted Filming in Disguises

Compared to his usual production of hit after hit, Justin Bieber has been relatively quiet on the musical front recently.

Aside from his latest banger with DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper and Quavo, releases and appearances from the Biebs have been few and far between. The newly-engaged pop star could possibly be teasing the beginning of a new era with his recent outing with Jimmy Kimmel.

The two were spotted filming a sketch in NYC wearing wigs and suits. Sources speculate that the Kimmel episode will air in September and fans have noted that Justin really only does public appearances when he’s readying for an upcoming release. What are you up to, Biebs??

Check out their hilarious disguises below:

