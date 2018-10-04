Imagine Dragons Details Upcoming Album ‘Origins’

The band is continuing to 'Evolve'

October 4, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Imagine Dragons at the 2018 GRAMMYs

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Imagine Dragons just shared the highly-anticipated info about their upcoming fourth studio album, explaining Origins in a cinematic trailer.   

Related: Imagine Dragons Release Explosive New Song “Natural”

Playing off of previous LP Evolve, the band describes Origins as the great future that Evolve was trying to find. The band jokes about their release schedule, noting the control they have to just throw out songs whenever they want to. Seriously? They're just playing with our emotions now. 

“When we create, we create with no boundaries, no rules."

Origins is due November 9 and will include already released singles “Natural” and “Zero,” with the 15-track album available for pre-orders here

While we anxiously await the album, listen to anthemic single "Natural" below: 

Tags: 
Imagine Dragons
Origins

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.03.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Found  Out Her Man Was Cheating When Seeing His Butterfly Tattoo! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Please Help Brian Help His Brother With Colon Cancer - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Has A Message For Mean Teachers & If You Don’t Clean Your Dog’s Poop! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea’s Love Life Takes A Turn After She Meets A New Man By The Bathroom! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio