Ice-T Admits He “Almost Shot a MF” Amazon Delivery Man Approaching His Home

He’s giving the company some delivery advice

May 22, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Recording artist Ice-T performs onstage at the Premiere Ceremony during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City

Theo Wargo, Getty

Rapper, Body Count frontman, Law & Order actor, and all-around icon Ice-T is now taking his talents to Amazon… sort of.

In a Tweet shared Tuesday, May 21, he told the story of a delivery that almost went way wrong. “I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night,” he admitted.

He’s suggesting Amazon do something about the lack of uniforms worn by the tons of drivers making deliveries. With a network of unmarked deliverymen making deliveries as a side hustle, it’s hard to tell who’s legit and who’s “creeping up to” your crib.

Amazon head of operations Dave Clark wrote back with a playful but less-than-favorable response to Ice-T’s suggestion.

“Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers,” he wrote in a Tweet playing off of Ice-T’s wording. Replies quickly bit back at the response, knocking him for his dismissal of what could be a serious issue.

“The feedback is if you don't want a MFer shot, he should have something on that says AMAZON on it” Twitter user @CarrieLGarner wrote after Ice-T received a canned reply from the Amazon support account.

All jokes aside, the problem has been compared to Uber where drivers are identified through a variety of methods. From letting users know the car’s license plate number to providing an Uber sticker to be placed on their car, there’s a lot less room for misidentification. All Ice-T is asking for is an Amazon T-Shirt, or something of the sort.

Read MoreSnoop Dogg Switched Matthew McConaughey’s Fake Blunts for Real Ones

To make this solution even easier, here’s a perfectly-designed vest from @Liz1228Love.

Tags: 
Ice-T

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: How Much $$$ Would It Take To Leave Your Partner & Missed Connections You’re Glad You Missed! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Edgar Has Just One Birthday Request This Year. . - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Your Back-Stabbing Stories & Someone Gave Our Listener Bed Bugs! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Brian Got Hit By A Bottle & Its Edgar’s Turn To Get Shocked In Studio! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The Full Show: Brian Gets Painfully Tortured In Studio Then Wears A Romper! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio