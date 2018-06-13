Hozier Says We Can Expect New Music Soon

After almost four years since his self-titled album, Hozier has new music on the way

June 13, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Hozier attending The Legend of Tarzan European Premiere

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Hozier’s debut album came out almost four years ago now. With the exception of a live EP, we haven’t gotten new music from the Irish singer-songwriter in a long while.

He revealed that we can expect new music from him very soon and the release date will correspond with his recently announced U.S. and Canada tour. The fall tour dates mark his first North American tour since 2015 and we’re welcoming him back with open arms.

While he hasn’t announced any official release dates, he did share the song title "Wasteland, Baby!" along with a few lyrics in an interview with NPR.

He also noted listening to hip-hop artists such as Kendrick Lamar while in the studio. The style, while obviously completely different from his own, has inspired him with its risks and powerful lyrics.

Hozier