Halsey Reacts to Fan Covers on YouTube

Halsey is the queen of fans, continuously taking time to interact with them and appreciate their talents as much as they appreciate hers.

In a new episode of Glamour’s “You Sang My Song,” the singer-songwriter dove into a YouTube hole of covers of some of her biggest hits. There’s no shortage of bops to take on as these talented artists lent their skills to tracks “Without Me,” “Bad At Love,” “Him & I,” “Eastside,” and more.

Halsey’s jams are often emotional tunes that require sincerity to be able to do them justice. These fans did more than just do them justice and slayed the covers with incredible vibrato, gorgeous tone, and the addition of instruments that included everything from ukulele to violin.

Watch her reaction to their covers below:

The rock band’s cover of “Gasoline” highlighted Halsey’s alt rock roots and love of bands like All Time Low and Panic! At The Disco. Along with fawning over new spins on her own songs, Halsey is known and loved for being fangirl herself.

At a recent trip to punk rock band The Story So Far’s show, Halsey live-tweeted her experience… as any true fangirl would. From general excitement about the band to going so hard she lost her earrings, her experience at the show is incredibly relatable.

fucking stoked for @thestorysofarca tonight. catch me in the mf pit for Roam ---- — h (@halsey) December 2, 2018

I love my Entire Life™️ and I’ve loved this band with my crew for my whole career and tonight was Tight™️ — h (@halsey) December 2, 2018