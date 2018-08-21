Halsey Performs "Remembering Sunday" with All Time Low

Halsey is honestly all of our fangirl goals. The talented singer has gone from covering her favorite bands in small coffee shops to becoming friends with them, from Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco to her most recent gig with All Time Low.

Pop punk band All Time Low is currently making a nostalgic run around the country with Dashboard Confessional. Their emotional “Remembering Sunday” is one of Halsey’s favorite songs and, at their August 19 New York City show, she lived her dream of performing it with them.

Watch their Sunday performance of “Remembering Sunday” below:

After holding it together and delivering a heartfelt performance onstage, Halsey took to social media to freak out a lil’ bit and share her gratitude for the band.