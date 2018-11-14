Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Recognizes Lauren Jauregui, Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet, Camila Cabello + More

Forbes just shared their latest series of 30 Under 30 lists, highlighting successful young people in categories that span from Music and Arts to Immigrants. This year, the list honors 600 people across 20 categories who are making a difference with their impact.

Just a few of the many artists being recognized are Lauren Jauregui, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Greta Van Fleet, Camila Cabello, and Juice WRLD. Billie is the second youngest person in all of the 600, earning her spot at the age of just 16.

The musicians are being recognized for their art and hard work. Greta Van Fleet is listed as “bringing back good old-fashioned rock n’ roll” while the Cuban-born Camila Cabello appears on both the Immigrants and Music lists.

“After nearly a decade, the Forbes 30 Under 30 list has become the most trusted index identifying the next generation of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and game-changers throughout the world,” says creator Randall Lane.