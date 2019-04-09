First Round of Billboard Music Awards Performers Includes Panic! At The Disco, Khalid, Kelly Clarkson

The awards show is revealing its star-studded lineup

April 9, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

The Billboard Music Awards are a genre-crossing event that includes some of the biggest names in music. With both emerging stars and longtime favorites, the May 1 awards show celebrates huge achievements and crowns everyone from Top New Artist to Top Radio Songs Artist.

Related: Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Post Malone Lead Billboard Music Awards Nominees

After announcing nominations led by Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Drake, the first round of performers is now here.

With four nominations in Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album, and Top Rock Song, it was only fitting that Panic! At The Disco be added as a performer too. Kelly Clarkson will also be taking on double duties as both a host and a performer.

Lauren Daigle will take the stage for the first time, while Khalid returns for his first solo performance at the awards show. Sam Smith and Normani will also perform their hit collab “Dancing With A Stranger.”  

More performers will be announced before the awards show airs like from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 PM on NBC.

Tags: 
2019 Billboard Music Awards
Panic! at the Disco
Kelly Clarkson
Khalid
Normani
Sam Smith
Lauren Daigle

