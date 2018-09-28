Fans Show Support for Ariana Grande After Emotional Tweets

September 28, 2018
Ariana Grande is one of our favorite pop artists, delivering Sweetener as one of the most unique and well-put-together albums of the year. Despite her incredible work and radiating kindness, Ariana has found herself in the middle of a very tough couple of months.

From the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller spurring negative comments about her to naysayers throwing themselves in the middle of her new relationship with Pete Davidson, she can’t seem to get a break.

In a series of vulnerable tweets, Ariana revealed her emotional state.

The tweets brought on an outpouring of beautiful tweets from Arianators chanting their support for the singer. From thanking her for everything she’s done to sending general good vibes, these kind tweets represent exactly how we feel about Ari.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org

 

