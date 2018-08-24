Fans React to BTS’ New Release ‘Love Yourself: Answer’

We’re diving into ARMY tweets to collect our favorite reactions

August 24, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS walking on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Sipa USA

ARMY members’ computers are suffering after all of the keyboard mashing and caps lock in response to BTS’ brand new release. 

Related: EXCLUSIVE: BTS Answers Questions Sent In From Their Biggest Fans

Kpop group BTS just delivered a repackaging titled Love Yourself: Answer, the third part of their chart-topping Love Yourself series. Along with tracks featured on previous releases, the album delivers a number of new jams including an incredible collab with Nicki Minaj

Their fanbase (known as ARMY) is going crazy in response to all the new music they get to enjoy today. From people that are so excited they can barely type to super relatable GIF reactions, these are some of our favorite responses to the new BTS. 

Tags: 
BTS
Love Yourself: Answer

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.24.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Has Using Slang Ever Backfired On You? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Someone Asked For Your Cell Passcode on the First Date? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Do Your Friends Think You're Ugly? Alexa Addresses the Issue.. - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.22.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio