Fans Analyze Fall Out Boy’s New “Bishops Knife Trick” Video

The band hilariously revisits old themes in this new video

July 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy

Admedia, Inc SIPA USA Today

Is Fall Out Boy’s new music video parodying the iconic “Thnks fr th Mmrs”?

In their visual for Mania’s “Bishops Knife Trick,” Patrick Stump directs a band of llamas and revisits imagery that directly parallels the 2009 “Thnks fr th Mmrs” video. This thread of tweets perfectly illustrates the similarities:

Watch the ridiculously funny video and see if you can point them out below:

While the band is known and loved for their hilarious antics, some fans were underwhelmed by the lack of seriousness in the video.  They found themselves disappointed by its overly goofy nature, noting that it doesn’t fit with the tone of the song and undermines its powerful themes.

Others argue that the jokes in the video are actually a way of addressing the cause of the band’s 2010-2012 hiatus.

Either way, we’re loving this video and angry Patrick’s directing skills.

Tags: 
Fall Out Boy
Patrick Stump
Bishops Knife Trick
Mania