EXCLUSIVE: Go Behind Lauv's "I Like Me Better" Video

Chicken tendies-lover Lauv has quickly broken into Top 40 pop with a clear image, solid brand and identifiable sound. From his well-known obsession with chicken tenders to his signature Lauv blue (which it turns out may not be around forever), singer-songwriter Ari Staprans Leff really has his vibe on lock.

Just another piece that makes up the complete package that is Lauv are his story-telling music videos. The visual for "I Like Me Better" follows the tale of a young couple who grow old together in their quaint New York City apartment. Playing off of the title of his I met you when i was 18. collection of songs, the heartwarming video tells of long-lasting love.

Have you ever wished you could have Lauv explain the video to you? We've got you covered.

In our exclusive interview, he dished on everything from an apparent nod to Beauty And The Beast to the elderly couple that stars in the video. Watch below:

To celebrate the "I Like Me Better" video's one-year anniversary, watch the full visual here: