Dua Lipa Shares Vibrant Live “IDGAF” Video

Watch Dua's flawless performance

September 11, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Dua Lipa has been bringing her fierce performances to the world, making stops in Asia before looping back through the US for a few dates.

Now, the English pop star has meshed together stunning clips from her performances to create a live video for hit “IDGAF.” The massive crowd singing every word to the song coupled with Dua’s sultry vocals is seriously giving us chills.

The independent queen takes a stand with the empowering song, delivering sharp dance moves to emphasize that she doesn’t give a f***. Watch the new video below:  

 

