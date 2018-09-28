Dua Lipa and Missy Elliott to Perform at 2018 AMAs

The 2018 American Music Awards are already back with another round of performer announcements, continuing to add onto their star-studded lineup.

Dua Lipa will be performing her single “Electricity,” an electric track she created with Silk City. The British singer will also be taking a yet-to-be-announced song to the stage, likely debuting a new single at the awards show.

Missy Elliott and Ciara are next on the list of hot collabs being performed. The fierce duo will perform “Level Up,” the track that marked Ciara’s return after three years.

The AMAs air Oct. 9th at 8/7c on ABC and are allowing fans to cast their votes on everything from Artist of the Year to Favorite Music Video here

