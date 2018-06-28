Drake Hints at ‘Scorpion’ Double Album and DJ Khaled Collaboration

The mysterious Drake billboards popping up around The Six with the phrase “A Side / B Side” now have a convincing explanation. We may be getting two Drake albums this Friday (June 29).

Drake effortlessly switches between rap and R&B, making him hard to box into one genre. It sounds like the versatile artist will be taking full advantage of this on his upcoming Scorpion and has turned it into a double album.

Mal, a comrade of the OVO camp and member of rapper Joe Budden’s podcast, has confirmed that we’ll be getting two albums. One rap album from Drizzy. One R&B album from Drake.

Collab master DJ Khaled has also confirmed an appearance on the upcoming album. He shared this old-school-style collage of Drake on Instragram with only the album release date as the caption.

June 29 -- @champagnepapi A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

Which Scorpion album are you most hyped for?