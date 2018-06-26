Drake Drops ‘Scorpion’ Album Trailer

Drake’s new album Scorpion is dropping this Friday (June 29). The master songwriter, rapper and singer is well-known for busting out songs so quickly you can’t even keep up. Yet we're still stoked about it. Every. Single. Time.

As part of his teasing for the upcoming release, Drake has shared an album trailer on Instragram. The moody video sets the tone for the album with a neon red-lit Drake in the studio, clearly about to spit some fire.

Cryptic billboards have also started to appear around the 6 God’s hometown of Toronto.

Are you ready for Scorpion season?