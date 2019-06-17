Drake Celebrates Father's Day With Son’s Adorable 'Papa' Painting

Picasso is back at it

June 17, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Drake is celebrating his first Father’s Day after sharing the news of son Adonis with the world. Adonis Graham, born October 11, 2017, is well known as a mini Picasso.

The tiny prodigy is just 20 months old, and can finger paint like nobody’s business. After sharing a photo of a framed painting on Instagram just after Christmas day, Drake is back to prove talent just runs in the family. 

“Happy Fathers Day” he captioned a photo with Adonis’ latest work of art. The colorful sponge painting features a gradient that only a pro could pull off and forms the word “Papa” in the negative space.

Happy Fathers Day --

The sweet photo almost immediately attracted comments from Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, and NFL free agent Brad Wing who wrote “Man nothing compares to these kind of things. Priceless.”

ChampagnePapa is taking a break from the heat he’s received after being dubbed one of the most… passionate… sports fans to enjoy his life as a father. During the tornado of beef with Pusha T, Drake confirmed rumors of Adonis with Scorpion track “March 14.”  

