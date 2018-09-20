Does French Montana and Drake’s “No Stylist” Have a Kanye Diss?

September 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
French Montana and Drake

Press Association, imageSPACE

Drake and French Montana have been hitting us with banger after banger.

Their brand new collab, “No Stylist,” is a flex track that shows off their designer clothes. French Montana delivers a heavily autotuned and super catchy flaunt that leads into a similar verse from Drake.

Drake apparently disses Kanye during his rap, taking aim at his latest Yeezy shoe with the lyric ‘I told her don’t wear no 350s ‘round me.’ 

Listen to the full track and tell us whether you think it’s a diss or not below:

