Did We Just Make a BTS x Steve Aoki Shampoo Commercial Happen?

How Aoki’s luscious locks are opening new doors

October 31, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS Steve Aoki

Admedia / Press Association

In a ridiculously amazing series of Tweets, the Radio.com station in Chattanooga may have just started the newest viral idea.

BTS and Steve Aoki recently teamed up for “Waste In On Me,” the k-pop superstar’s first all-English bop and a collab that has us noticing just how beautiful Aoki’s hair is. They had to get Pantene involved, presenting the shampoo brand with the perfect new rep.

Pantene saw the #PanteneOppaSquad hashtag (Oppa being a Korean word for “older brother”) and knew they had to get in on the fun. Even Aoki is on board, replying with a stunning video of his hair blowing in the wind. Slay!!

After realizing that #WasteItOnPantene was the perfect pairing, Pantene has started collecting ideas from the ARMY for the ultimate collab: BTS x Steve Aoki x Pantene. Early ideas include literally just throwing a photo of BTS on the bottles, which of course is guaranteed to immediately boost sales by at least 3548%.

