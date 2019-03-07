Demi Lovato Surprises Emo Nite, Sings Paramore with We The Kings’ Travis Clark

Pop queen Demi Lovato has always been an emo kid at heart, from her love of Senses Fail’s recent music video to her appearance at a 2017 Emo Nite. Now, she’s back again with the perfect cover of Paramore’s “Misery Business.”

Demi is giving a nod to one of her favorite bands as a teen with her first performance since leaving rehab at the end of 2018. The singer is happy and healthy behind the DJ booth with We The King’s Travis Clark, belting out vocals that prove she’ll always be a forced to be reckoned with.

Demi Lovato singing at Emo Nite ♥️ pic.twitter.com/g1xhy73SuL — DDLOVΛTIC -- -- (-101) (@LOVATICDCORAZ0N) March 6, 2019

Demi Lovato performing “Misery Business” at Emo Nite in Los Angeles, CA - March 5th pic.twitter.com/GNnS75KPrK — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) March 6, 2019

Despite the band’s recent retiring of the song due to controversial lyrics, it’s still a fan favorite bop that no one can deny.

The star-studded Emo Nite LA also boasted guest appearances from Pierce The Veil’s Vic Fuentes and Noah Cyrus. Watch more clips from the night to remember along with her 2017 performance of “Misery Business” below.

Demi via Instagram story (bella_baskin) pic.twitter.com/go7tYZx0dx — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) March 6, 2019

Demi via Instagram story (ddlovato) pic.twitter.com/WFMx8dzBjI — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) March 6, 2019