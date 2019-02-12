Chance The Rapper Teases July Album Release Date

His first album in three years is coming soon

February 12, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Chance the Rapper performing at BBC 1Xtra Live, at the O2 Arena in London

“Life is good, you gon’ get that sh*t when I’m ready… July though” Chance The Rapper teases in a video shared to his Instagram page. 

Chance The Rapper was skyrocketed to mainstream success with the release of 2016 album Coloring Book. With smash hits like “No Problem” and “Same Drugs,” the Chicago rapper brought the flare that gained him huge underground success to the rest of the world. 

Despite a long break in album releases, there’s still no one that does it quite like Chance does. With the release of a few stray singles here and there, he’s been able to hold us over on tracks such as “My Own Thing” and “I Might Need Security.” 

The wait is finally coming to an end as he’s teasing that he’ll have a new album out in July of 2019. We’re here, and we’re waiting patiently. 

