Cardi B Features on Pardison Fontaine’s New “Backin’ It Up”

The longtime friends deliver another hit together

September 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Cardi B

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Longtime friends Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine recently joined forces for the hard-hitting jam “Backin’ It Up.”

Versatile queen Cardi switches between looks in the stylish video, hiding her baby bump from the time of filming under fur coats.

Listen to the brand new track below:  

Cardi and Pardi have been friends for years, with the talented pairing recently sharing a video of themselves jamming before their fame.

Pardison is credited as the writer on tracks “Bodak Yellow” and “Be Careful,” assisting Cardi with two of her biggest hits.  

