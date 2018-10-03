Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Zedd to Perform at 2018 AMAs

October 9th can’t come fast enough!

October 3, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Mike Windle, Getty

Categories: 
2018 American Music Awards

With the 2018 American Music Awards less than a week away, the final rounds of performers are rolling in.

Related: Taylor Swift Performance To Open The 2018 AMAs

The latest announcement brings performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Zedd.

“Havana” singer Camila is slated to perform a song off of her self-titled album, likely delivering a performance of her new single “Consequences” at the Oct 9 awards show. Camila is nominated for a handful of categories, including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite song. 

“Lost In Japan” collaborators Shawn Mendes and Zedd will also be performing the new song’s remix. The star duo are both nominated for Favorite Artist in their respective genres, truly making them the dream pair. 

Other performers include Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Halsey and more. The AMAs air Oct. 9th at 8/7c on ABC and are allowing fans to cast their votes on everything from Artist of the Year to Favorite Music Video here

Tags: 
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Camila Cabello
AMAs

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.03.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Found  Out Her Man Was Cheating When Seeing His Butterfly Tattoo! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Please Help Brian Help His Brother With Colon Cancer - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Has A Message For Mean Teachers & If You Don’t Clean Your Dog’s Poop! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea’s Love Life Takes A Turn After She Meets A New Man By The Bathroom! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio