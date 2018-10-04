Camila Cabello Mails Fans Heartfelt "Consequences" Packages

October 4, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Camila Cabello is creeping on her fans in the best way possible.

The “Havana” singer found 12 of her most dedicated Camilizers through social media, using their information to write them heartfelt letters and mail them a cryptic package.

The wooden boxes marked “From Camila to You” contained personalized letters, roses and polaroids captioned “Consequences.”

The photos seem to be taken from clips of an upcoming music video for the pop star’s latest single, likely teasing a “Consequences” video coming soon.

The emotional song appears on her debut solo album, Camila. While we anxiously await the official music video, listen to the track below:

