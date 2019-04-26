BTS Share the Secrets to Maintaining Their Amazing Hair

Remember that time we accidentally sparked the idea for a BTS x Steve Aoki shampoo commercial? Well, now we’re back with even more hair care tips for the ARMY.

BTS scored their third No.1 album in the span of less than a year with the release of MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA. After essentially guaranteeing themselves the top spot before the album was even out thanks to a huge number of pre-orders from their fiercely loyal ARMY, the group has continued to take over with single “Boy With Luv.”

Aside from dominating music and casually changing the whole K-pop world, what else is BTS known for? Their hair.

Yes. You heard us correctly. The group changes their hair colors so often, one member has already moved on to the next one since this video was filmed! After sharing some of their secrets to flawless skin with us, they're back to tell us how to keep your hair looking vibrant. With colorful hairstyles and frequent dying that often changes with their different eras, how are they managing to keep it healthy?

Get their hair care secrets in the video above, click here to see V’s latest hair color, and get a special message from BTS in the video below.

