BTS Share Cinematic ‘Love Yourself: Answer 'Epiphany’’ Trailer

Watch the stunning trailer for their highly-anticipated album

August 10, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
K-pop superstars BTS just unveiled the captivating video for their upcoming album release, Love Yourself: Answer.  

The trailer debuts the sentimental track “Epiphany” and follows BTS member Jin on his journey to loving himself. An expertly-shot video pulls viewers through emotional black-and-white and colored scenes, using simple yet visually stunning clips to tell a story. 

Watch the full trailer and listen to the new song below: 

Lyrics focus on learning to focus your love inward and accepting your flaws.

The wildly popular group also recently announced a show at New York’s 41,000 capacity Citi Field, landing themselves the title of the first ever Korean group to perform a US stadium show. ARMY members around the country are already planning trips to attend the history-making performance.

