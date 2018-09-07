BTS and Nicki Minaj Release Vibrant New “Idol” Video

The unexpected pair continues to break the internet

September 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS, Nicki Minaj

BTS is taking over with their viral track “Idol,” sending their ARMY fanbase into a frenzy with a surprise music video featuring Nicki Minaj.

The second video for their song “Idol” follows a continuing wave of internet-breaking content surrounding the track, highlighting the remixed version of the song this time around. From a dance challenge to smashing the YouTube record with the first “Idol” music video, this is the song that keeps on giving. 

The vibrant new music video adds a colorfully-dressed Queen Nicki to the video, surrounding her in a Korean translation of her lyrics. Watch below:

