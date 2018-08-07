Bryce Vine Makes TV Debut on ‘Late Night’ with “Drew Barrymore”

Watch the rapidly emerging artist’s performance here

August 7, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Bryce Vine

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

Bryce Vine has quietly risen to the top of the charts with his smooth and infectious single, “Drew Barrymore.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Bryce Vine Talks "Drew Barrymore" & How It Happened

The talented performer just made his TV debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, bringing a string section-accented “Drew Barrymore” to the iconic show’s stage. A simple performance allows his silky vocals to shine while highlighting an understated and catchy beat.

Watch Bryce’s first television appearance below:   

Bryce is currently gearing up for a North American tour with MAX. When we caught up with him, he also revealed that his debut album is in the works and we can expect new music from him soon. Get the full exclusive here

Tags: 
Bryce Vine
drew barrymore
Late Night with Seth Meyers

Recent On-Demand Audio
Thank Goodness Your Kids Are Going Back To School Because... - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Ever Go On A Date With Someone Nicknamed ‘Danger?’- AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Found Out He Wasn’t The Father After The Baby Shower! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.7.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Supports Your Kids Going Back to School! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio