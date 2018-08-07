Brendon Urie Reflects on Life-Changing ‘Kinky Boots’ Run

Almost exactly a year ago, Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie took the Broadway stage as Charlie in Kinky Boots. The incredibly multi-talented frontman spent the summer of 2017 living out one of his wildest dreams.

Urie has taken to Instagram to reflect on the bucket-list endeavor and how much it meant to him. His heartwarming Instagram post has us feeling like proud parents.

One of the most incredible connections he made through his Broadway stint was with national treasure Cyndi Lauper. Watch the two’s adorable performance of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” here.

The cover was part of Panic! At The Disco’s Pray For The Wicked Tour, a two-part cross-country run that extends into 2019. In our exclusive interview, Brendon Urie told us how he prepares himself to deliver such flawless performances.

Watch him dish on Panic’s pre-show rituals below: