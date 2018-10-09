Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: MAX Silently Builds the Best Band Ever

From Khalid to BTS and beyond

October 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
MAX

Radio.com

Categories: 
2018 American Music Awards

MAX is adding everything but the kitchen sink to his dream group and we're so here for it. 

Related: Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: MAX Has His Mind Read by Poppy

When we asked him to create a supergroup out of AMAs nominees, the singer added basically everyone to it, spanning all the way from Hip Hop to Kpop. It’s not even a supergroup at this point, it’s a megagroup. Although he’s on vocal rest, there’s no talking needed to explain his flawless choices! 

Imagine a rendition of “Lights Down Low” with Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and BTS... We wouldn’t be able to handle it. 

See who else he adds to his unbeatable team below! 

The group is titled in typical MAX language and we’re expecting to see “Fancy Slaying Magic” playing in stadiums across the world soon. 

Watch Poppy read MAX’s mind here and stay tuned for even more coverage of the 2018 American Music Awards

Tags: 
MAX
AMAs
2018 American Music Awards
BTS
Shawn Mendes

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.08.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian’s Dog Can’t Swim - But He Still Threw Him Into The Pool This Weekend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Went On A Speed Date & Talked About A Sleepover This Weekend! Did It Happen? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Street Teamer Joao Got Hit On By The Drunk Person He Interviewed At The Club! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea’s New Dude Seemed Great Until She Discovered What He Did With Her Best Friend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio