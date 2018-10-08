Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: MAX Has His Mind Read by Poppy

MAX is on vocal rest, Poppy has it covered

October 8, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Poppy and MAX

Radio.com

Categories: 
2018 American Music Awards

No voice? No problem. Despite MAX’s current mute state, the fun-sized slayer is still killing it. 

Related: EXCLUSIVE: MAX and Noah Cyrus “Team” Up with Adorable Rescue Pets

MAX isn’t letting his current vocal rest get in his way. The “Lights Down Low” singer enlisted the help of Poppy to keep his interviews going, having the artist turned psychic read his mind and communicate answers for him. 

The wonderfully uncomfortable duo is giving us all of the answers we didn’t know we needed, from when he thinks award shows are going to be old news to whether or not he actually likes American music. It is the American Music Awards, after all. 

MAX’s House of Divine tour is still in full force and runs through early November with stops throughout the US. He’s definitely not mute while onstage, delivering powerful vocals spread throughout new songs and accented by his most ambitious stage set up yet. 

Listen to the first single off of his upcoming album, House of Divine, below and keep an eye out for a lot more new music soon. 

 

Tags: 
MAX
Poppy
AMAs
2018 American Music Awards

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.08.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian’s Dog Can’t Swim - But He Still Threw Him Into The Pool This Weekend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Went On A Speed Date & Talked About A Sleepover This Weekend! Did It Happen? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Street Teamer Joao Got Hit On By The Drunk Person He Interviewed At The Club! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea’s New Dude Seemed Great Until She Discovered What He Did With Her Best Friend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio