Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: Khalid and Poppy Become BFFs

The unexpected yet perfect duo

October 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Khalid and Poppy

Radio.com

2018 American Music Awards

American Teen Khalid is fittingly nominated for a bunch of American Music Awards, from Best New Artist to R&B Album of the Year. 

Related: Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco and Mariah Carey to Perform at 2018 AMAs

While Khalid gears up for the awards show and his performance of “Eastside” with Halsey and Benny Blanco, the “Love Lies” singer is becoming fast friends with Poppy

We got to capture the life-changing moment of the two meeting for the first time. They quickly discovered they were fans of each other, with Khalid admitting to watching the very famous and very American Poppy’s YouTube videos. 

Watch them become best friends for life below: 

From gracefully dodging Poppy’s question of who shouldn’t win an award to flattering her with mutual admiration, these two couldn’t have gotten along any better. 

Click here for more EXCLUSIVE American Music Awards Coverage and tune in October 9 at 8 PM ET to catch Khalid's performance! 

 

Khalid
AMAs
2018 American Music Awards
Poppy

