Bebe Rexha Shares Debut Album ‘Expectations’

After years of hard work and tons of hit songs, Bebe Rexha has finally shared her debut studio album Expectations.

From spending the summer of 2015 on Vans Warped Tour to appearing in writing credits on half of your favorite songs, this album has been a long time coming. After hearing her bang out killer collabs like “Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy and “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line, it’s great to get a full album that’s really hers.

Expectations explores a lot of honest themes and overall has a relatively dark tone. The pop songs are almost all presented in a minor key, matching a greyscale and stern Bebe on the album cover.

Songs like “Shining Star” and “Mine” open up about the struggles of relationships while tracks such as “Sad” give a look inside Bebe’s mind.

The underrated singer is finally being recognized for her talent and she couldn’t be more excited about it!