Ariana Grande Teases Iconic Girl-Power Film References in “Thank U, Next” Video

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” immediately completed fans’ lives with an upbeat outlook on love and an empowering message. Despite still focusing on “Breathin” as her official single, the surprise-dropped track is stealing the show by becoming everyone’s breakup anthem.

Ariana recently took to Twitter to tease an upcoming music video for the track. After saying it’s probably her favorite music video she’ll ever do, the pop star shared photos of her in various nostalgic costumes.

super different from the rest but i think for many reasons this will probably be my favorite video i’ll ever do https://t.co/K7RerM42tD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018

Her ‘90s / early 2000s outfits and cryptic tweets are nods to a bunch of iconic movies, including cult-favorites Clueless, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde.

‘i transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort ........ ok i’ve never cheered before so what?’ pic.twitter.com/hD3pDR3K1k — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

new best friend .... thank u, next pic.twitter.com/ahJ4DUd4nJ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018

13 Going On 30 in the Thank U, Next video as well... I have no words ---- pic.twitter.com/2c2fjnOFlK — frank costa (@feistyfrank) November 20, 2018

i will. u know part one. you’ll know more tomorrow bye. pic.twitter.com/2ZE3Rtnp3G — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 19, 2018