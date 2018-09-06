Ariana Grande’s Ponytail Comes Alive In New Jimmy Fallon Sketch

September 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Ariana Grande

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Aside from her incredible music and adorable personality, one of Ariana Grande’s most well-known features is her iconic ponytail.

In a hilarious new sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana’s signature hairstyle develops a mind of its own. Need a drink? An autograph? A hero? No problem, her ponytail’s got it.

“Wait Ariana, when did this whole thing with your hair start?” “I mean... I’ve like always worn it in a ponytail.” She’s not wrong.

Watch the wonderfully ridiculous sketch below:

Ariana Grande
