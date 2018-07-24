Ariana Grande Reveals “God Is A Woman” Behind-The-Scenes

Ariana Grande recently shared a mesmerizing and unbelievably stunning video for her latest single, “God Is A Woman.”

The almost 10-minute video shows the pop princess and her team working on their latest video. Director Dave Meyers praises her as having “the best work ethic in the whole game” and their absolutely adorable interactions seriously have us crying.

Highlights from the video include Ariana effortlessly singing, kissing her new beau Pete Davidson and being turned into a 3D painting.

Her excitement to work with Madonna is the cutest thing ever. “Hey guys, please! It’s super important. That’s F**KING Madonna!! It’s Madonna!” We would react the same way.