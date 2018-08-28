Ariana Grande Restarts Performance for Fan Who Wasn’t Filming

When will your fav ever?

August 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Ariana Grande, pop superstar and resident queen of the fans, has been supporting recent release Sweetener with a string of intimate shows. 

Related: Ariana Grande Performs Stripped-Down “God Is A Woman,” Talks Wedding Plans

Ariana’s “Sweetener Sessions” brought a crowd-fueled performance to small venues, letting them choose the setlist in between songs and delivering a show that’s structured more like a casual hang out. Her last stop hit a 1,600 person theater in LA.

During the show, Ariana restarted song “Raindrops” for a fan who wasn’t ready and didn’t start recording quickly enough.

“Start again I wasn’t recording!”

The short intro song showcasing her powerful vocals was just one of many tracks that probably wouldn’t typically make a setlist at her stadium shows. Another rarity was “Only 1,” a track off of 2014’s My Everything that she’s never performed live before.

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
sweetener
Raindrops

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.28.18 Would You Tell Your Kids If You Went to Jail? "The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.28.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Your Man Gave You A Fake Diamond Ring? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Is Your Drunk Self Completely Different From The Sober Version? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Admits She Was Jailed in Mexico When She Was 13!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio