Ariana Grande Cut Her Hair and Fans Are Losing It

Aside from her incredible talent and all-around perfection, Ariana Grande is known for her signature locks. The pint-sized singer has a ponytail that’s almost as tall as she is and has appeared in everything from all of her album covers to a sketch with Jimmy Fallon where it takes on a life of its own.

Even though hair extensions exist and (hopefully) we all know that Ari’s hair isn’t just naturally 10 ft. long, the debut of her new do has fans freaking out. We have no tears left to cry after seeing how stunning she looks.

The incredibly rare appearance of Ariana with short hair is said to be a sighting that only happens when the universe aligns in the exact right way. It’s a good omen, we’re all having great days today. It’s fate.

Ariana Grande cut her hair so we cuttin our hair girlies — kiki ♎️ (@calpicohime) November 15, 2018

@ArianaGrande got a haircut... i’m shaking... her next era is gonna be the baddest bitch to date i can just smell it pic.twitter.com/AFF8CjxpXL — vi -- (@mitzogo) November 15, 2018

Listen. @ArianaGrande chopped her hair off. This is not just a new chapter in her life but in all of our lives — سارة (@Saressaa) November 15, 2018

QUEEN OF LETTING HER HAIR DOWN. Rapunzel found dead — jon (@prasejeebus) November 15, 2018

And here’s her typical hair length in case you’ve forgotten how incredible her ponytail is.