Anne Marie Drops Self-Love-Filled “Perfect To Me”

Anne-Marie is learning to love and accept every part of herself in her brand new single, “Perfect To Me.”

After revamping the track from “Perfect” to “Perfect To Me,” Anne-Marie found a place where she was completely satisfied with the single and released it to the world. The honest song talks about everything from mental health to dealing with body image hurdles.

The relatable issues are things most of us have dealt with before and it’s both refreshing and comforting to see someone as incredible as Anne-Marie open up about the same things. You’re perfect to us, girl!

Enjoy your chocolate, ice cream and mac & cheese with Anne while listening to her new single below:

In our exclusive interview, the “FRIENDS” singer gushed about friendships that are perfect to her.

Hear her describe her relationships with Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, and her Ninjas and throw it back to "2002" below: