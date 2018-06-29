Alessia Cara Shows Off Vocals In “Growing Pains” Acoustic

Listen to this completely stripped-down version of the song

June 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Alessia Cara performs 1-800-273-8255 during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Alessia Cara played her new single “Growing Pains” in what appears to be a backstage green room with only herself, Mike on acoustic guitar and her “neck vein” – per the YouTube video description.

This totally stripped-down video matches her honest and down-to-earth aesthetic perfectly. Her heartfelt track has immediately taken off and resonated with tons of young adults experiencing the same uncertainties.

Watch the beautiful acoustic rendition below:

This simple version of the song really shows off her fantastic vocals and allows her natural talent and control to shine! 

Tags: 
Alessia Cara
Growing Pains

Upcoming Events

30 Jun
AMP Radio Promo Crew at Eat See Hear Santa Monica High School Amphitheatre
13 Jul
Harry Styles The Forum
14 Jul
Harry Styles The Forum
19 Jul
Join Us At El Torito! El Torito
20 Jul
Logic The Forum
View More Events