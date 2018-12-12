8 Unexpected Places to Find Holiday Gifts

Choosing unique gifts for all of your loved ones can be a daunting and seemingly impossible task. No matter how tough it seems, do not resort to just giving socks! Unless they have little avocados on them.

To help you find customizable, thoughtful, and unexpected gifts to fit everyone, here’s a list of eight great places to check. Not sponsored… we just love cute gifts.

Redbubble

Redbubble is a site that hosts products designed by independent artists. Designs cover basically any interest and can be put onto journals, mugs, T-shirt, stickers, and a whole lot more.

The amazing @Emmmabooks created a Holiday #GiftGuide just for book lovers! Take a dive and see all the goodies she chose at https://t.co/wXuykOBgPf -- pic.twitter.com/PSkd2D6liW — Redbubble (@redbubble) December 9, 2018

UncommonGoods

UncommonGoods has modern gifts that are both visually appealing and functional. The site makes browsing super easy with suggestion categories allowing you to search by demographic, event, price range and more.

One of my favorite gifts I received this year: Shattered Class Ceiling Necklace from @UncommonGoods https://t.co/Mtrm3MeSOk pic.twitter.com/OYDHUgekqV — Tina Roth Eisenberg (@swissmiss) October 4, 2018

Threadless

Threadless is another place where you can support independent artists. The site sells largely clothing but also offers posters and pillows with stunningly unique designs.

I just got multiple cat-themed throw pillows from @threadless. I adopted one cat and suddenly I'm this guy. Anyway, they're "Catcakes" by Jerry R. Maninang, "Survival Kitty" by Sergio Valenzuela, and "Dreaming of Destruction" by Joel Robinson. pic.twitter.com/g4bsFBN3at — Josh Kruger (@JoshKrugerPHL) December 8, 2018

Truly Experiences

Truly Experiences is exactly what it sounds like: a site that helps you gift experiences instead of physical items. They have suggestions for basically any locale and make it easy to find a trip or date that suits your wants.

ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is a site that’s perfect for the inner nerd in all of us and offers everything from Star Wars collectables to constellation lamps.

Near stars, wherever you are. The Constellation Lamp is now available: https://t.co/152iCNErWL pic.twitter.com/Z9P20uRqNR — ThinkGeek (@thinkgeek) December 11, 2018

YourSurprise

YourSurprise offers super personalized items with the ability to customize everything from wine glasses to leather aprons. You can even get chocolate with your own photo on it, count us in.

Etsy

Ok. Etsy isn’t necessarily unexpected, but it is one of the best gift websites ever. The marketplace has millions of one-of-a-kind items from independent sellers who can often customize things to an extremely personalized level.

One-of-a-kind gift idea: Have their home turned into a dreamy snow globe. ❄️ https://t.co/IheuFWgS0F pic.twitter.com/bPeVjwwzLp — Etsy (@Etsy) December 10, 2018

Surprise Gift Co.

Surprise Gift Co. offers both individual items and pre-packed gift boxes that put together the perfect Christmas set. Items such as the Christmas Morning set package together a mug, a candle, pancake mix, and maple syrup.

