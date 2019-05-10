73% of Independent Musicians Suffer From Mental Health Symptoms: Report

The music industry is an often grueling environment that requires thick skin and a careful balance of priorities such as career advancement and personal health. With a current climate that encourages more honesty about mental health struggles than ever before, we’re seeing more and more artists open up about their symptoms.

A new study conducted by Swedish-based digital distribution platform Record Union shows that 73% of independent musicians have struggled with negative mental health symptoms. 1,500 artists were surveyed and reported a list of symptoms topped by those associated with anxiety and depression. Of the 1,500, 33% have experienced panic attacks and 41% said they worry about their mental multiple times a day.

Only 19% answered that the music industry provides a “sustainable music climate with healthy artists,” leading to a telling connection between their careers and the overwhelming amount of artists reporting mental health struggles.

“There needs to be a culture change, of art before profit, of encouraging variety, of benevolence, of selflessness. Feeding cultural diversity is good for everyone, but putting money first starves the industry of flames, of diversity and sustainability,” an artist answered in response to the state of the industry.

Through a project titled “The 73 Percent,” Record Union has committed to donating $30,000 to organizations that help prevent and treat mental heath issues. Click here to learn more.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.