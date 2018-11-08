Things To Do Veteran's Day Weekend

Veterans Day falls on a Sunday this year which leaves a whole weekend to honor those who serve in the military.

Here are some places you can visit this weekend to pay your respect to those who served in the miliary.

Long Beach Veterans Day Parade

The 22nd edition of the Long Beach Veterans Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The event draws up to 25,000 attendees and has about 140 entrants from the community. Come out to support your veterans!

Where: The parade will start at Market Street and Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach, heading north on Atlantic to East Harding Street.

When: Nov 10

Time: 10 a.m.

Field of Valor in Covina

Covina Rotary will be hosting the seventh annual Field of Valor in the City of Covina from Nov. 11 - Nov. 18, 2018 at Sierra Vista School. Not only does the field of flags provide great photo opportunities, it's for a good cause: in past year's the event has raised $80,000 to help active duty soldiers and their families, the Ontario U.S.O, and our Veterans. The field is open to the public on Veteran’s Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Sierra Vista School located at 777 Puente Street

When: November 11-November 18

Time: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Library

The Ronald Reagan Library hosts its annual Veterans Day Event on Monday Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day’s activities include live musical entertainment, a civil war encampment, a military vehicle display and a program honoring all branches of our military.

Where: 40 Presidential Drive.

When: Nov 12

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Outdoor events and the program are free to attend; however, reservations are recommended to attend the program. Museum admission rates apply to visit the Reagan Museum and Air Force One Pavilion. Veterans with valid ID will receive free admission to the Museum on November 11 and 12.

Veterans Town Hall in West Los Angeles

Join Congressman Ted Lieu for a community forum aimed at establishing a greater understanding between local veterans and the friends and neighbors for whom they served. Veterans are invited to share what their service means to them. Nonveterans are invited to attend, listen, and learn. For inquiries, email [email protected] or call (323) 651-1040

Where: Los Angeles National Cemetery. 950 South Sepulveda Boulevard. Los Angeles, CA 90049

When:Sun, November 11

Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PST

Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills

Forest Lawn Cemetery holds a ceremony Nov. 11 at 11:00 am - 1:00 pm featuring music, military displays, free souvenirs, and the Golden Stars Skydiving Team!

Where: Forest Lawn Cemetery 6300 Forest Lawn Dr.

When: Nov 11

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Pasadena

Join the City of Pasadena in honoring all who are currently serving or have served. The celebration features marching bands, guest speakers, and light refreshments!

Where: Pasadena City Hall. 100 N. Garfield Ave.

When: Nov. 11

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Veterans Parade in San Fernando Valley

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade is the largest Veterans Day event for Veterans in the County of Los Angeles which thousands of residents come out every year to pay tribute to the men and women who serve or have served.

Where: The parade will begin at the corner of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and San Fernando Mission Blvd, proceed down Laurel Canyon Blvd.1.1 miles and culminate at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center and Park, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331

When: Nov 11

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Palmdale

Antelope Valley's Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall The City of Palmdale are honored to host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11:00 am at The Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park. The Wall, which contains the names of over 58,000 military members killed between 1955 and 1975, will be open to the public 24 hours a day starting Nov. 11-13

Where: The Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

When: Nov 11

Time: 11:00 a.m.