These SoCal Businesses Are Open For Your Service Needs!
These SoCal businesses are open for your service needs during these uncertain times, you can count on them to to care of you!
- Sweet James
- The People's Attorney
To our valued clients and friends, As you all know and are experiencing, the rapidly developing coronavirus (COVID-19) is creating enormous disruption in our communities and in our country. Sweet James LLP remains committed to providing you with highly responsive service during this time. In addition to safeguarding the health of our injured clients, we have been safeguarding the health of our employees and their families. We assembled an internal COVID-19 Task Force early last week in order to make sure there was no disruption in the management of our clients cases and we quickly made substantial investments which allowed our almost 100 strong team to move to a remote work environment this past Monday. These are times when the strength and the financial ability of the law firm you choose makes a difference. Rest assured that we are open, operating and our team of lawyers and injury advocates are working hard for you. #sweetjames #beardofjustice #hereforyou #strength #hasmyback #fulloperation #workingforyou #makeadifference #community #responsibility #clientsfirst #100strong #bigdifference
- Coit
- Call 800-FOR-COIT to schedule a deep cleaning for your carpet, upholstery and hard surfaces. Coit techs can sanitize and disinfect just about every surface in your home!
- Wynstan USA
- Locations:Carson, Pasadena and Encino
- Security Screens, Blinds, Shutters and Awnings
- Open and taking installation appointments while you are home
Instant privacy. -- Shutters are the perfect way to have full control over light and privacy in your home. ? Reach out to us today for your free measure and quote. --? ? ? #laliving #losangeles #losangeleshomes ? ?
- Selman Chevrolet
- 1800 E Chapman Ave Orange, CA
- Online Sales Department open from 9am - 5pm daily
- Service department is open for your service needs!
--UPDATE-- Our Service/Parts & Collision Centers remain open with these updated hours: . Mon-Fri: 7:30am - 3:00pm Sat: 8:00am - 12:00 . --Conveniently schedule your next service appointment online. Link in bio ? . At Selman Chevrolet, we care about the health and safety of our customers and employees and have been monitoring the developments regarding COVID-19. We have taken important safety precautions. Please read the message from our owner, Trey Selman and contact us with any inquiries you may have. . -- 714-633-3521 -- SelmanChevy.com --We're just off the 55 fwy on the corner of Tustin and Chapman in Orange. . . #chevrolet #chevy #chevydealer #selmanchevrolet #selmanchevroletservice #selmamchevy #selmancollision #orangecounty #cityoforange
- AutoNation
- Sales (Online and Home Delivery) and Service
- AutoNation Toyota Cerritos
- AutoNation Toyota Irvine
- AutoNation Toyota Buena Park
- AutoNation Ford Tustin
- AutoNation Ford Torrance
- AutoNation Ford Valencia
- AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa
- AutoNation Honda Valencia
- AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia
- AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Valencia
- AutoNation Acura South Bay
- AutoNation Infiniti Tustin
- Lexus Cerritos
- Mercedes-Benz of South Bay
- House of Imports
- BMW of Buena Park
- Valencia BMW
- Porsche Irvine
- Porsche Newport Beach
- Bentley Newport Beach
- MINI of Valencia
- Jaguar Land Rover South Bay
- Land Rover Encino
--AutoNation is open for business! ?Starting tomorrow, Monday, March 23, 2020, store operating hours:? ?Sales - ?Monday through Saturday will be 9 AM - 6 PM?. ?Service - ?Monday through Saturday will be 8 AM - 6 PM?.
- Sales (Online and Home Delivery) and Service