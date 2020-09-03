Daily Dirt 9-3-20

The cast of Dancing with the Stars:

Monica Aldama ("Cheer")

Carole Baskin ("Tiger King")

Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette")

Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis

Anne Heche

Skai Jackson (Disney)

Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time")

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean

Jeannie Mai (The Real)

Jesse Metcalfe

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly

Nev Schulman ("Catfish")

Former NBA star Charles Oakley ("The Last Dance")

Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset")

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir

