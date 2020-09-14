Daily Dirt 9-14-20
September 14, 2020
RENT THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR MANSION FOR $30/NIGHT: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44999445
YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th
Kardashians BACK to TV?! https://pagesix.com/2020/09/10/kardashians-expected-to-ink-streaming-dea...
Chris Evans accidentally leaks his NUDES: https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a34008487/chris-evans-nude...
Demi Lovato's fiancé, Max Ehrich, is currently being critisized by fans after his old tweets and comments concerning Selena Gomez have resurfaced on the internet. pic.twitter.com/D7ENJMd9sq— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 12, 2020